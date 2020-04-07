SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Trading 9.5% Higher

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 123,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 288,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 15.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.