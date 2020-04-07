Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Up 9.6%

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.87 and last traded at $139.69, 329,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 302,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.43.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Get Nordson alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Nordson’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In related news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,896 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Nordson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.