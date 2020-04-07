Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Up 9.6%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $23.95, 118,846 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 149,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $275.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald purchased 15,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.93 per share, for a total transaction of $508,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,749.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Paulson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,003.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

