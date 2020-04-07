Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.73 and last traded at $65.29, 3,471,942 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,646,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 363,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,053,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Paychex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $3,856,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.