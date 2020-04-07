Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Trading Up 9.7%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.79, approximately 849,600 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 814,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

