Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $26.83, approximately 405,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 396,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $856.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $102,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,133 shares of company stock worth $989,737 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

