Citigroup (NYSE:C) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) were up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.12, approximately 30,005,842 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 22,013,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $122.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Get Citigroup alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 418,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 20,898 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 31,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.