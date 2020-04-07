Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 5.9%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23, 697,362 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,477,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Titan Medical from to in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.92.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.50.
About Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
