Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 5.9%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.23, 697,362 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,477,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMDI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Titan Medical from to in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Titan Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

