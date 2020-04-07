Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15, 554,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 309,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 3,406.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

