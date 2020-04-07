Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)’s stock price traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.15, 554,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 309,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 3,406.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.
