John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Trading 9.6% Higher

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.87, approximately 105,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 123,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 193,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.