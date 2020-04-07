John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Trading 9.6% Higher

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) shares rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.87, approximately 105,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 123,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.81.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.