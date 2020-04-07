KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $9.95, approximately 13,435,843 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 12,949,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.