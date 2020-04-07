MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 9.6%

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.21, approximately 696,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 677,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 886,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 156,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,831,000. FMR LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MAG Silver by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,627,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,684 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

