Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Trading Up 9.6%

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) shares traded up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.13 and last traded at $25.02, 304,796 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 226,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOR. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 97.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

