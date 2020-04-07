Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Trading 9.5% Higher

Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) shares shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.26, 3,645,500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,416,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Equitable alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

In other news, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. Also, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.