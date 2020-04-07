Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.35, approximately 326,595 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 512,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. Domo’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

