Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading 9.6% Higher

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.55, approximately 2,491,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,958,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 130,543 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.