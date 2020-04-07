Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading 9.6% Higher

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) was up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.55, approximately 2,491,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,958,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $273.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 130,543 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.