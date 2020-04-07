ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading Up 9.6%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price rose 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $21.98, approximately 225,771 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 145,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. ScanSource’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

