ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading Up 9.6%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)’s share price rose 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $21.98, approximately 225,771 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 145,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.
In other ScanSource news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ScanSource by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).
