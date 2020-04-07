Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shot up 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.30, 2,320,674 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,586,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Owens Corning by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

