Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $16.97, approximately 516,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 434,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

