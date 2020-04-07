VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Price Up 9.6%

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.56, 42,440,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 24,135,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

