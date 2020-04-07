Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) shares shot up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.53, 621,137 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 699,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

