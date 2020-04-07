Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Trading Up 9.5%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shot up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.84 and last traded at $57.65, 202,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 314,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Fabrinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

