KBR (NYSE:KBR) Trading 9.7% Higher

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.89, approximately 1,708,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,847,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. KBR had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, for a total transaction of $51,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,892.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in KBR by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of KBR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 109,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

