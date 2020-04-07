Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Trading Up 9.6%

Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) shares traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.86, 311,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 411,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGP. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 179,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,298,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66,657 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Lng Partners by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 152,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 84,860 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

