Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Up 9.5%

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 306,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,852,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.60.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.