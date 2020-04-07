Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Up 9.7%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s stock price was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.69, approximately 1,407,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,965,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.32 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 302.75% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 541,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 456,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,178,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 223,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 163,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

