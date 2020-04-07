Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Up 9.5%

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.60, 196,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 487,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $110.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 62,632 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

