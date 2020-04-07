The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) were up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.82, approximately 1,317,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,937,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,216,083.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,311,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

