Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 9.6%

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares shot up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.36, 548,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 509,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The firm has a market cap of $969.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $212,124.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 14,049 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $423,015.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,101 shares of company stock worth $1,858,440. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

