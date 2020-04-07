Dover (NYSE:DOV) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.70 and last traded at $84.73, 1,350,536 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,181,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Get Dover alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.