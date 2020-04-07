BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Trading Up 9.7%

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.83, 576,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 550,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

About BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.