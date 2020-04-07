Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.52 and last traded at $152.32, 2,732,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,230,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.00.
Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.
The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 158.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.18.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,386,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $236,439,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after acquiring an additional 306,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 269,352 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
