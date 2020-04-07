Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) traded up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.52 and last traded at $152.32, 2,732,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,230,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 158.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.18.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,386,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $236,439,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after acquiring an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after acquiring an additional 306,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Autodesk by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,426,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after acquiring an additional 269,352 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

