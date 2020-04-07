KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Trading 9.6% Higher

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) were up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.36, approximately 5,651,901 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,509,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

