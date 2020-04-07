Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Up 9.5%

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $33.74, approximately 247,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 277,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Parsons from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $928.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $250,948.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $250,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Harrington acquired 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $142,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,826.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,101. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Parsons by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Parsons by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

