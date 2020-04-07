Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Trading Up 9.7%

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)’s share price shot up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.03, 1,261,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,028,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Nelson Mills purchased 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $184,240.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 770,823 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 931,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.