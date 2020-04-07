Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s share price rose 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.49, approximately 17,535,092 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,347,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 177,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 143,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

