Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) were up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.13, approximately 511,029 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 722,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $839.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of -0.29.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $153,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $319,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,776,144.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $17,001,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 550,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 298,565 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,354,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after buying an additional 289,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

