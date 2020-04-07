Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Trading 9.6% Higher

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) rose 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.59, approximately 476,703 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 519,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CMO William M. Furrer sold 3,450 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,112,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $2,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,983,933.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,273 shares of company stock worth $28,331,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Q2 by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 36,106 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

