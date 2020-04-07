Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) shares traded up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.94 and last traded at $154.02, 222,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 270,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.53.

UI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ubiquiti from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average of $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total transaction of $228,301.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $3,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

