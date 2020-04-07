Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Pico Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PICO) were up 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.74, approximately 104,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 78,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter. Pico had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Pico announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 50.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pico by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pico by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pico by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pico by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pico by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pico Company Profile (NASDAQ:PICO)

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

