Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) shot up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80, 267,658 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 287,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Smart Sand by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

