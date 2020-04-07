Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) was up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $2.99, approximately 926,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 978,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.44.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. Garrett Motion’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $15,711,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $9,040,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 699,685 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 223,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.