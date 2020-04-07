Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Up 9.6%

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) shares were up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.05, approximately 4,904,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,092,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

STAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

