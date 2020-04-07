Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) were up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $9.72, approximately 121,930 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 140,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

BLBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter valued at $2,793,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 298,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

