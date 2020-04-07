Reviewing SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and CooTek (Cayman) (NASDAQ:CTK)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SciPlay and CooTek (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 2 2 9 0 2.54 CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25

SciPlay presently has a consensus price target of $15.15, suggesting a potential upside of 69.04%. CooTek (Cayman) has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given SciPlay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SciPlay and CooTek (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 2.43 $32.40 million $1.53 5.86 CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.48 -$36.85 million ($0.01) -693.00

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay N/A N/A N/A CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19%

Summary

SciPlay beats CooTek (Cayman) on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. It provides social casino games, such as slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games, which blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

