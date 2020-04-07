Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Increased by Analyst

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHCT. B. Riley upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

CHCT opened at $32.94 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $668.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.