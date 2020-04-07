National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Boralex in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.25.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$26.71 on Monday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$176.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.49%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

