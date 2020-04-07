Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Kronos Worldwide in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

NYSE:KRO opened at $8.22 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 506,941 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

