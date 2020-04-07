William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Novanta in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOVT. BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NOVT opened at $74.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30. Novanta has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novanta by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,405,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Novanta by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 74.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 18.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

