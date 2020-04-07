TechnipFMC PLC to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTI. TheStreet lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

FTI opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 184,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.